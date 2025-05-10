Sharmila Tagore to attend Cannes 2025 for the screening of Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri Sharmila Tagore is going to attend a special screening at this year's Cannes Film Festival 2025. She will be present at the screening of the 4K restored version of master filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri.

New Delhi:

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with The World of Apu (1959). She worked with Satyajit Ray in several other films, including Devi (1960), Nayak (1966), Aranyer Din Ratri (1970) and Seemabaddha (1971). She is now going to attend a special screening at this year's Cannes Film Festival 2025. She will be present at the screening of the 4K restored version of master filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri. The organisers said on Thursday that the film starring Sharmila Tagore will be shown in Cannes under the Classics section.

Sharmila Tagore to attend Cannes 2025

Sharmila Tagore, who has worked with Satyajit Ray on several other projects, will walk the red carpet at Cannes 2025 with Simi Grewal. Simi also played a pivotal role with him in Aranayer Din Ratri. Talking about this milestone, Sharmila said, 'It is wonderful that Manik da (Ray)'s Aranayer Din Ratri has been restored and will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This is a very special moment for me and I am very happy that I will be in Cannes to present the film at the premiere.'

Getting lost in old memories, she said, 'I remember I was shooting for Aradhana when Manik Da approached me to shoot for this film for a month. It was very hot during the shoot and we could shoot only in the morning and late afternoon. I have wonderful memories of the time spent with my co-actors. Manik Da's accuracy, especially the way he shot the memory game sequence, was unbelievable.'

Aranyer Din Ratri cast

Based on author Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name, this Bengali language film also received a lot of praise from critics. The English title of the film is Days and Nights in the Forest. Actors like Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, Aparna Sen, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal featured in Ray's film.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly hits back at users who unfollowed her for supporting Operation Sindoor