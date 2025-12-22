Choreographer Vijay Ganguly clarifies Tamannaah Bhatia was never ‘considered’ for Dhurandhar’s Shararat song Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has addressed the recent buzz surrounding Tamannaah Bhatia and the Shararat song in Dhurandhar. Clarifying the speculation, Ganguly said Tamannaah was never rejected for the track.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar has been in the news ever since its release, with several conversations around the film and its music. Recently, choreographer Vijay Ganguly grabbed headlines after he spoke about the casting of the song Shararat, especially the speculation around Tamannaah Bhatia not being part of it. His comments sparked headlines and online chatter.

Now, Vijay Ganguly took to his Instagram story to set the record straight. Clarifying the rumours, he said that Tamannaah was never “rejected” for the song. According to him, the team had a completely different creative vision for Shararat from the start, which is why Tamannaah was not considered for it at all. Instead, the song was always designed around Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, who eventually featured in the track.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vijay wrote, “To clarify: Tamannaah Bhatia was never under consideration because her star power is so significant it might have overwhelmed the specific needs of this scene. In Dhurandhar, the music is woven into a high-stakes moment where the tension is key. The makers opted for two performers to keep the focus on the story’s progression. This choice was about protecting the film’s atmosphere and ensuring the narrative remains the hero of the sequence. I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I’ve often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively edited, misquoted, or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft."

Ganguly also said, “It’s unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind Shararat, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like ‘rejections’ being used - something that was never the spirit of what was shared." Take a look at the post here:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY GANGULY)Dhurandhar

"Cinema is collaborative. It thrives on respect, nuance, and context. I hope we can keep the spotlight where it belongs - on the work and the many people who pour their hearts into it," he concluded.

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast, comprising Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026.

Also read: Danish Pandor breaks silence on Dhurandhar's alleged ban in Gulf countries: 'Should release…' | Exclusive