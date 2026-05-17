Vicky Kaushal says he feels 'sukoon aur pyaar se bharaa' after birthday wishes from fans

New Delhi:

The Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal turned 38 on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The actor had a very special birthday this year as he received heartfelt wishes from fans and his wife, Katrina Kaif, who shared an unseen family photo featuring their son, Vihaan.

Vicky Kaushal shared that he feels grateful for the love he received on his birthday. He posted a note on Instagram thanking fans, friends, and family for their warm wishes and blessings.

Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for birthday wishes

While thanking fans for the "sweetest" birthday wishes, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture that appeared to be from a peaceful picnic setup in a garden filled with trees. The photo seems to be from Vicky's point of view, showing only his legs as he sits on a jute mat alongside a white and green striped cushion.

For the note, he wrote, "This birthday was truly very special. Sukoon aur pyaar se bharaa. Thank you for all the love and sweetest messages. Grateful to each one of you." Take a look below:

(Image Source : VICKY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM )Screengrab taken from Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif's birthday post for Vicky Kaushal

Earlier, Katrina Kaif also wished her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, with a rare family photo. She shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring candid pictures from the intimate birthday celebration. However, what grabbed attention was the first glimpse of their baby boy, Vihaan, who was seen wearing a cute grey hoodie with bear ears.

She captioned the post as, "Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed…Prayer, patience, and faith And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel …. My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99% of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to …. (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, make up, health, business, all 'What if' situations in general and everything else in between … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start." Take a look below:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married after dating for some time. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan, in November 2025.

Also Read: 'Happy birthday papa': Katrina Kaif shares first family photo with son Vihaan on Vicky's birthday