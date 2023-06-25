Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Wait, What! Vicky Kaushal auditioned for THIS film featuring Katrina Kaif but was rejected

Yash Chopra's film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, featuring Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma became a blockbuster hit in 2012. The film that marked the last film of Yash Chopra has a Vicky Kaushal connection to it. Yes, you heard it right.

Shah Rukh Khan played Major Samar Anand in the romantic film who had a best friend Zain Mirza, played by Sharib Hashmi. Vicky auditioned for the role of Zain, however, he was rejected by the casting director. Written and produced by Aditya Chopra and helmed by Yash Chopra, Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a romantic drama that received 7 nominations including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Lyricist.

In a recent interview with Aajtak, Sharib Hashmi revealed it. He further said the team did not find Vicky suitable for the role of Zain and therefore, he was rejected after an audition.

Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is one of the leading actors in Bollywood in recent times. Vicky started his acting career with the 2015 drama Masaan which received rave reviews. He went on to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Following this, he appeared in Raazi, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju. However, it was the war film Uri: The Surgical Strike that shot him to fame.

He recently appeared in Sardar Udham, Govinda Naam Mera, and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. The actor was last seen on the silver screen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The Laxman Utekar film also featured Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and others.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh and in Anand Tiwari's untitled film opposite Tripti Dimri.

Apart from work, the actor remained in the limelight for his relationship and then marriage with Katrina Kaif. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan on December 6, 2021.

