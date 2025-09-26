Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan's fun take on 'Perfect' song wins hearts online | Watch Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan's playful gym video lip-syncing to Guru Randhawa's recently released song 'Perfect' has gone viral on the internet, pleasing fans with their fun energy and Punjabi swag. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal have taken the internet by storm with their new gym video on Friday, September 26, 2025. The duo is seen lip-syncing Guru Randhawa's hit song 'Perfect' from the upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Their energy in the Instagram video has captivated fans, making the workout session go viral online. In the video, the two of them are seen in the middle of a workout, showcasing their Punjabi roots with a blend of bromance and desi swag.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram post

Varun Dhawan on Friday shared a collaboration video with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram. The caption of the post reads, "Punjabi Munde = perfect." Have a look at the post below.

Social media users were quick to react to this video with comments praising their bond. One user wrote, "Punjabis in the house!" Another added, "V + V = perfect." So far, the video has received more than 3 million views, over 207k likes and thousands of comments.

The Hindi song 'Perfect', which was released on September 18, has already become a chartbuster. On YouTube, the official video has garnered over 25 million views since it was uploaded. Varun and Vicky's effortless grooving to the track has further enhanced its appeal.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Release date, cast and production details

Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2025. This film will witness the box office clash with Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1'.

This Bollywood film is produced by Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, and Adar Poonawalla under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

