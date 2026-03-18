Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reacts to 'Sarke Chunar' song row: 'Freedom of speech cannot be absolute'

New Delhi:

The lyrics of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, have caused an uproar on the internet. Several political leaders, celebrities and netizens have expressed displeasure over the lyrics. As the controversy escalates, with petitions sent to Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the minister has responded, stating that "freedom of speech" cannot be absolute.

I&B Minister speaks on the ban on Sarke Chunar song

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the ban of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song from KD: The Devil, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, " A ban has been imposed on the song. We must operate according to the reasonable restrictions under the Freedom of Speech. Freedom of Speech cannot be absolute, it has to be in the context of the society and culture. " The issue was raised in the House by SP MP Anand Bhadouria, who questioned the ban on the song, as per ANI.

Kangana Ranaut, Armaan Malik call out Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke lyrics

Previously, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row, calling the song a “new low” and accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of “vulgarity.” Speaking to the media outside Parliament, she said, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any shame...,” Ranaut said, as per ANI. She added, “There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity...I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood."

Before that, singer Armaan Malik also reacted to the track, sharing his views on X. “This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low...,” he wrote.

Backed by KVN Productions, KD: The Devil also stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Jisshu Sengupta.

Also read: Nora Fatehi's 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from KD The Devil taken down after uproar over 'vulgar' lyrics