Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan granted bail

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: A court on Saturday granted bail to actor Sheezan Khan. The actor and Tunisha's co-star was arrested for alleged abetment of suicide late last year and was lodged in jail under judicial custody. According to ANI, Sheezan Khan was granted bail on Rs 1 lakh surety bond by Vasai court. Also, he is asked to submit his passport. District Judge RD Deshpande hear the bail application.

Along with this, Sheezan has been asked not to tamper with the evidence related to the case.

Tunisha and Sheezan's case

Tunisha (21) was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on December 24, 2022. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor 'used' her daughter.

Sheezan in his petitions said to have a relationship and break-ups are normal facets of life and hence he cannot be held responsible for Tunisha's death. Once a chargesheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts.

