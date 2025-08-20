This 2013 song became Bollywood’s eternal love anthem, still trending with 327M views Even after 12 years, Arijit Singh’s ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2 remains Bollywood’s eternal love anthem, still trending with over 327M YouTube views.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who gave Bollywood some of its most soulful romantic dramas, is once again in the spotlight with his recent release Saiyaara. The film, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has stormed the box office with over Rs 324.8 crore in India.

But beyond the Saiyaara craze, fans are still not over one of Mohit Suri’s most iconic creations, the unforgettable ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2. Even after 12 years, the song remains a favourite for millions.

Over 327 million views on YouTube

Released in 2013, Tum Hi Ho broke records instantly. Today, the song has crossed 327 million views on YouTube, and continues to trend on playlists worldwide.

“Tum hi ho, ab tum hi ho…” — a line that made Arijit Singh an overnight star.

At the time, it stayed at number one on MTV India’s Top 20 for seven straight weeks.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s timeless chemistry

The song, filmed on Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, captured a rain-soaked romance that felt straight out of a dream. The visuals, paired with Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, turned it into a cultural phenomenon.

Singer Arijit Singh became a household name, while Mithoon’s heartfelt lyrics and composition made the track unforgettable.

Tum Hi Ho went on to win 9 awards

In 2014, Arijit Singh bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Tum Hi Ho. The song also swept honours at Zee Cine, GiMA, Mirchi Music, and Screen Awards, winning a total of nine awards.

Even today, it continues to play at weddings, college fests, and on personal playlists, proving its timeless charm.

From Aashiqui 2 to Saiyaara, Mohit Suri has shown that he knows the pulse of romance. And while his new film sets box office records, fans still return to Tum Hi Ho, a song that defined an era and continues to be India’s ultimate love anthem.

