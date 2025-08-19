'Mera kutta bhi ye role...', when this star's rejection turned 1968 film into Dharmendra's blockbuster Once, the late actor Raj Kumar rejected a film saying that even his dog would not do this role. Later, the movie was offered to action star Dharmendra and it became one of the most successful films of his career.

Famous Bollywood actor Raj Kumar was known for his unique style and powerful acting. He is still remembered for films like 'Pakeezah', 'Saudagar', 'Tiranga' and 'Neel Kamal'. Loved for the way he used 'Jaani...' in his dialogues, rubbing his hand on his throat, became a hallmark of the late actor

Along with his style, Raj Kumar was also famous for his wit and loquacity. Several funny stories are famous about him in the Bollywood corridors. One such is with producer-director Ramanand Sagar, that is known to very few

When Raj Kumar said, 'Ye role mera kutta bhi nahi karega'

Back in 1967, Ramanand Sagar wanted to sign Raj Kumar for 'Aankhen'. He narrated the story of the film to the Bollywood star, but Raj Kumar did not like the script. According to reports, Kumar called his pet dog and, while narrating the story in front of him, jokingly asked, 'Will you do this film?'

After this, he said to Ramanand Sagar, 'Ye role mera kutta bhi nahi karega' (Look, even my dog does not want to take up this role). Ramanand Sagar was deeply shocked by this statement of Raj Kumar, and he got angry and left from there.

Reportedly, the director was very hurt by Kumar's blunt behaviour and they didn't speak for a while. Interestingly, neither of them ever worked together.

Dharmendra's chance at glory

Later in this film, released in 1968, Dharmendra played the lead role and this film proved to be a superhit. It is counted among the most successful films of his career. Made with a budget of just Rs 85 lakhs, the film collected 6 crores.

The film, written and directed by Ramanand Sagar, featured Mala Sinha, Dharmendra, Kumkum, Sujit Kumar, Mehmood, Lalita Pawar and Parduman Randhawa in pivotal roles.

