Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X Review: Did Kartik-Ananya's film get thumbs up from the internet? Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been released in theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2025. Let's have a look at it's X review here.

New Delhi:

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released in theaters on Friday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film stars Kartik Aaryan as a lead actor in a Dharma movie for the first time. The director-actor duo's first film together, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was released in 2019.

This release is also significant because it marks the first time Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are working together since the controversy surrounding Dostana 2 in 2021. Now with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri releasing in theatres, it's X reviews are also out. So let's know what social media users have to say about this romantic comedy.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X reviews

So far Kartik and Ananya's film has got mixed reviews from X users. '#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri Is A Typical Romantic Comedy In Which You Get To See Dharma-Style Grand Visuals. The Movie's Basic Plot Feels Weak And An Attempt Is Made To Cover It Up With Visuals And Songs. In The First Half You Get Light-Hearted Comedy.Which Gradually Turns Emotional In The Second Half And At Many Places It Feels Flat And Boring,' read a X post.

Another user wrote, '#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is a thoroughly enjoyable film that hits the right emotional and entertainment notes. The movie is engaging from start to finish with a strong narrative flow.'

Let's have a look at other reactions here:

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri cast

The story of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is written by Shrikant Sharma. It is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who directed Kartik in the 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Along with the lead pair, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania are also be seen in the film. The film is 2-hour and 25-minute long.

This is Kartik Aaryan's first film after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 last year. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Akshay Kumar's film Kesari: Chapter 2. Moreover, this is their second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was released six years ago.

Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday blend old-fashioned romance with modern love