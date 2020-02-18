Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor tease fans with Bappi Lahiri's song Bhankas remake. BTS video inside

Baaghi 3's song Bhankas all set for release tomorrow

Baaghi 3 makers are all set to drop another song and yes, it's a remake. After making their fans groove and music lovers cry in Dus Bahane 2.0, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all geared up for another fun track. The upcoming song is a rehashed version of Disco King Bappi Lahiri's popular track Ek Aankh Maru Toh. The song has been titled Bhankas and it is scheduled to drop on February 19.

The makers have dropped the first look of the song and by the look of it, we can say, that Bhankas is going to be a 'madass' one. Meanwhile, we can pray that they don't ruin this song like the first track.

Sharing a glimpse of the making of Bhankas, Sajid Nadiadwala's production house posted a video on Instagram. ''A sneak peek from the Gala time we had with the bling king! Thank you @bappilahiri_official_ for adding your golden touch to #Bhankas! Song Out on 19th Feb,'' read the caption.

In the short clip, Tiger and Shraddha along with their director Ahmed Khan are seen joining Bappi Lahiri in the recording studio. At the end, they thank the Disco King for allowing them to use his song in Baaghi 3.

For the unversed, the original song from 1984 film Tohfa featured Jitendra and late actress Sridevi. The track was sung by Kishor Kumar and Asha Bhosle.