Thor Love And Thunder crosses Rs 100 crore mark at India box office, netizens troll Shamshera

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CANALEXCULHAMBOO_OFFICIAL Thor: Love And Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth

Thor: Love And Thunder, which was released in India on July 7, has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office here. The Hollywood movie started off on a great note collecting Rs 79.07 crore in its opening week. However, with time and competition from new and older theatrical releases, its collections took a hit. Nevertheless, the Chris Hemsworth-starrer has managed to collect Rs 100.02 crore in its fifth week, making it the fifth Marvel Cinematic Universe offering to fly past the box office milestone in India.

Thor: Love And Thunder BO India details

Thor 4 was much awaited among the fans in India and abroad. With Christian Bale playing Gorr The God Butcher in the movie, the clash between Bale and Hemsworth was the biggest USP of the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the week-wise box office break up of Thor: Love And Thunder in India, writing, "Week 1: ₹ 79.07 cr, Week 2: ₹ 14.46 cr, Week 3: ₹ 4.34 cr, Week 4: ₹ 1.69 cr, Week 5: ₹ 46 lacs, Total: ₹ 100.02 crore (sic)."

With Rs 100 crore plus collections at the Indian box office, Thor has become the second Hollywood film to cross this mark in the country. Before Thor, May release Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness had managed to earn more than Rs 100 crore in India in all languages.

Thor: Love and Thunder International collections

Internationally too, Thor 4 has conquered the box office. At present, it has grossed over USD 700 million globally. However, it is still behind the 2017 hit Thor: Ragnarok, which had minted USD 853.9 million worldwide. It's currently unclear if Love and Thunder will top Ragnarok's total earnings, but it has a chance as long as it remains in theatres.

Read: Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal reveals stomach cancer battle: 'I was not sure whether...'

Netizens troll 'flop' Bollywood releases

Lately, the poor box office performance of Bollywood movies has been a topic of discussion among the netizens and the film fraternity. As the news of Thor: Love And Thunder emerging as a Rs 100 grosser at the Indian box office emerged, the internet users started trolling Bollywood films like Shamshera.

Reacting to Thor 4's box office performance, one Twitter user wrote, "More than shamshera ijbol (sic)." Another one commented, "Every film industry is successful in India except Bollywood (sic)."

Read: Naga Chaitanya's Thank You OTT premiere: Know release date on Amazon Prime Video and who can watch

Meanwhile, August 11 release Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are expected to do good business at the domestic box office.

Latest Entertainment News