'They chose silence...' Celina Jaitly fires back at Fawad-Mahira, supports ban on Pakistan artists Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are among the Pakistani artists who have received recognition in Bollywood films. But, when there is a situation of tension between India and Pakistan, these artists made derogatory comments against India, on which Celina Jaitly has expressed displeasure.

New Delhi:

After the attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, the release of Fawad Khan's upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal' was banned in India. IFTDA President Ashok Pandit urged the Indian film industry not to work with Pakistani artists. At the same time, the Indian armed forces avenged the Pahalgam attack with Operation Sindoor on May 7. Several Pakistani artists then targeted India over Operation Sindoor, for which AICWA strongly condemned the Pakistani artists for their 'anti-India' statements. Now, Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has fired back at Fawad and Mahira Khan over their comments against India.

Celina Jaitly lashes out at Pakistani artists

Speaking to News18 Shosha, Celina Jaitly said, 'India must come first. Our national interest should always be our top priority. Pakistani artists are quick to benefit from our thriving entertainment industry, but remain silent about their government-sponsored terrorism. They have platforms to demand change and condemn violence, yet they choose silence. Until there is real accountability and honest efforts to dismantle the terrorist network, we must stand firm and maintain clear boundaries.'

Patriotism is in my DNA: Celina

Celina further says, 'When people who have the power to influence millions of people remain silent, that silence becomes deafening. Patriotism does not mean pretending; it means standing up for your country when it needs you the most. History will always remember who stood up and who backed down. But, as the daughter and granddaughter of respected war veterans and the sister of a Special Forces officer, I can say with full confidence that patriotism is in my DNA.'

Celina praised the efforts of the government and the armed forces

Celina Jaitly praised those who supported the efforts made by the government and the armed forces. The actress said, 'It is exactly this kind of solidarity that matters. When our soldiers stand on the frontline and families mourn unimaginable losses, it is appropriate for our industry to pause and reflect. This unity sends a message that our country and its people come before everything else. True patriotism shines brightest in shared grief.'

