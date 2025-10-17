The Taj Story trailer: Paresh Rawal questions Taj Mahal's origins, mentions 22 secret rooms underneath The trailer of Paresh Rawal’s upcoming film The Taj Story has sparked curiosity and debate as the veteran actor questioned the origins of the Taj Mahal and referred to the 22 hidden rooms said to exist beneath the monument.

New Delhi:

The trailer for one of the most controversial films of the year, The Taj Story, is out. It stars Paresh Rawal, who plays the lead role in the film. He steps into the shoes of a Taj Mahal guide, Vishnu Das, who questions the origin of the monument and demands a DNA test be done for authenticity.

For the unversed, The Taj Story has been the talk of the town, ever since the poster release, for it's highly controversial topic. In the trailer, Paresh Rawal also questions the 22 hidden rooms beneath the monument and what lies inside of it.

What is the trailer of The Taj Story about?

The trailer of The Taj Story begins with Paresh Rawal, as a Hindu local guide, referring to the monument as his temple. He then questions whether the monument, which is believed to have been built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, is a temple or a mausoleum. The matter is also taken to court where Rawal demands a DNA test on the monument to be sure of who built it. There are several tense moments that unfold between actor Zakir Hussain that reflects and questions preconceived notions and beliefs. "Behind the marble walls lies a story history forgot to tell… A tale of mystery, controversy, and secret," read the logline on YouTube. Watch the trailer of The Taj Story here:

What is The Taj Story controversy?

The Taj Story first grabbed headlines when the first poster of the film was unveiled. It showed Rawal dramatically lifting the dome of the Taj Mahal, revealing a figure of Lord Shiva beneath it. While the makers intended it as a symbolic visual, the imagery has triggered backlash online, with some social media users accusing the film of hurting religious sentiments.

How did the audience react to The Taj Story poster?

Soon after the motion poster dropped, reactions poured in across social media. Many users expressed disappointment over The Taj Story poster featuring Paresh Rawal. “OMG, didn’t expect this from Paresh Rawal,” wrote one user, while another commented, “What nonsense is this?” Some accused the film’s team of trying to provoke controversy, with one user posting, “You were so respectful, sir - why do all this for a few bucks?”

The Taj Story releases on October 31.

