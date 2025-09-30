The Taj Story: What is the controversy over Paresh Rawal starrer's new poster? Paresh Rawal and the controversy over his films are going hand in hand. First, over the news surrounding Hera Pheri 3 and now for his new film, The Taj Story's poster has sparked a new controversy.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has been in the news for the past few months. First, for his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3 and then for his dispute with Akshay Kumar. However, the actors seemed to have bridge the rift. And just after fans though all is well with the Hera Pheri actor, Paresh Rawal is once again in the news for a new controversy.

This time, he has come into the spotlight for his new film, The Taj Story, whose motion poster has created a stir on and off social media.

Controversy erupts over The Taj Story's poster

Paresh Rawal recently shared a motion poster for his upcoming film, The Taj Story, on social media, which is being accused of hurting religious sentiments. On September 29, the actor and makers of this film shared a motion poster for his upcoming film, in which he was seen lifting the dome of the Taj Mahal and Lord Shiva emerged from it. This very motion poster has sparked controversy.

Social media uproar

Many users commented on the poster, expressing their displeasure. A user exclaimed, 'OMG, didn't expect this from Paresh Rawal' Another user wrote, 'What nonsense is this?' 'These people want to spread unrest in the country,' read another comment. 'You were so respectful, sir, but what are you doing all this for a few bucks?' wrote another user too.

Makers issue clarification

Following the controversy, Paresh Rawal issued a clarification regarding the film's poster on his Instagram account. 'The producers of The Taj Story clarify that this film is not related to any religious issue nor does it claim that Lord Shiva resides inside the Taj Mahal. It is based solely on historical facts. We request the audience not to form any judgments before watching the film. Thank you. Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd,' read the post.

Even though the makers of The Taj Story issued a clarification regarding the film's poster on social media, it did not help. Instead, users became even more enraged and are criticizing the makers, accusing them of spreading unrest in the country and hurting religious sentiments.

