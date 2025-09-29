The Raja Saab: Prabhas' horror-comedy trailer is out now | Watch The trailer of The Raja Saab has been released and it seems like Prabhas will be playing a double role in the Pan India film.

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated trailer of South superstar Prabhas’ upcoming film, The Raja Saab, is finally out. While Prabhas captures attention with his striking screen presence, Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt also stands out with a powerful role.

The makers have already created anticipation among fans with The Raja Saab's teaser and posters and now the trailer also seems to be adding the right dose of entertainment for Prabhas fans.

What is in The Raja Saab trailer?

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers had shared a striking poster that created quite a buzz. The poster featured Sanjay Dutt in long hair, a moustache, and a shawl, captured in a black-and-white shade. His intriguing look hinted at him playing a ghost in the film. Meanwhile, Prabhas was seen with arms wide open, standing in front of a haunted palace engulfed in flames, setting the tone for the film’s horror-comedy theme.

And now the trailer is out, it seems like the hints makers were giving were caught right by the netizens. It also seems like Prabhas will be playing a double role in the film, one is the younger self and the other would be the OG ghost and the younger protagonist's grandfather. Moreover, both these versions of him will be seen romancing Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agarwal.

Watch The Raja Saab trailer here:

The Raja Saab cast

Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agarwal in lead roles, with Riddhi Kumar in pivotal parts. Directed by Maruthi and produced under the banner of People Media Factory, The Raja Saab is being claimed as a good blend of supernatural elements and humour by the makers.

The Raja Saab release date

The film is set to release in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on June 9, 2026.

Also Read: OG box office storm: Pawan Kalyan sets a record that even Bheemla Nayak couldn’t touch