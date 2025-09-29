OG box office storm: Pawan Kalyan sets a record that even Bheemla Nayak couldn’t touch They Call Him OG gives Pawan Kalyan his career-best opening weekend, crossing Rs 140 crore worldwide and breaking Bheemla Nayak’s record.

New Delhi:

For Pawan Kalyan, box office numbers have often been more than just statistics; they’ve reflected the bond he shares with his fans, who treat his releases as festivals. That bond was on full display this weekend as They Call Him OG stormed into theatres and delivered the actor’s career-best opening weekend, crossing Rs 140 crore worldwide within just four days.

Yes! The film that also marked Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut had made and broken several records. Along with being Pawan Kalyan's highest opening film, the gangster-drama is also the biggest first weekend collector of Kalyan.

OG broke Bheemla Nayak's record

Earlier, this record was in the name of Pawan Kalyan's 2022 release Bheemla Nayak. The action-drama directed by Saagar K Chandra featured Rana Daggubati, other than Kalyan. Bheemla Nayak had set the record with a first weekend collection of around Rs 110 crore worldwide, including Rs 70 crore from India.

For the unversed, Bheemla Nayak was a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film follows the intense clash between a principled police officer and a powerful ex-army man, exploring themes of law, ego, and morality.

OG makers

Directed by Sujeeth, OG had been one of the most talked-about Telugu releases of the year. The film’s sleek action sequences, high production values and global marketing push tapped into the market. While its long-term run will depend on word of mouth, the first weekend’s record-breaking figures have already cemented its place as a milestone in Kalyan’s career.

The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Dasar Kalyan under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The music of this film is composed by S Thaman and the cinematography is done by Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa.

They Call Him OG cast

Other than Emraan and Kalyan, They Call Him OG also features Priyanka Arul Mohan as Kanmani, Arjun Das as Arjun and Sriya Reddy as Geetha.

Reportedly, They Call Him OG has been made with a budget of Rs 200 crore to 250 crore. If these numbers are to be believed, then the film has already recovered almost its production cost through worldwide collection.

