The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files', a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has been given 'Y' category security by the CRPF wherever he travels across India, official sources told PTI. Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF will guard Agnihotri round the clock under the 'Y' category security. The decision to provide the 'Y' category security to Agnihotri by CRPF across India has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said.

The third-highest category of security in the country has been given to Agnihotri because of the filmmaker's increased threat perception after the release of the 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

The MHA's decision came after the security threat assessment of Agnihotri by Intelligence and other security agencies.

Under the 'Y' category, Agnihotri will get eight CRPF personnel, including one or two commandos, besides police personnel.

Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir after the militancy's rise in the valley. It is a movie about the testimonial of 700 Kashmiri Pandits, who were never heard or seen before, said director Vivek Agnihotri as he along with the cast and producer of the movie was in the national capital to interact with the media on the movie recently.

He said that it took him and his team four years to research and make the movie, and the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) helped him find and locate the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the direct victims of the violence in Kashmir.

Agnihotri said, "We have so much material that we can produce a series. All accounts are heart-wrenching ones. These are human stories... We are thinking about it... We will come out with a series."

"The immense response that we got from the community was tremendous. These are all true accounts. Nobody knew about these. When we began with the thought, no one believed that this had happened with Kashmiri Hindus."

Appreciating the film, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently that such movies reveal the truth and claimed that there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit it.

Currently, the CRPF provides security cover to 117 protectees of various categories and for the first time 32 women personnel have been inducted into the VIP Security Wing.

A total of 41 VIPs were provided security cover by the CRPF during recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

However, the security of 27 protectees have been withdrawn post elections.