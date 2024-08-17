'The Greatest of All Time' trailer: Thalapathy Vijay shines as 'The GOAT,' ignites the screen with mass appeal

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Thalapathy Vijay shines as 'The GOAT,' ignites the screen with mass appeal

After much anticipation, Vijay fans can now rejoice as the trailer for his upcoming film 'Greatest Of All Time' has been officially released. The excitement began when the South superstar announced the trailer's arrival on Instagram, accompanied by a striking poster of the film. The poster, featuring Vijay in a dapper formal attire and holding a gun, has set the stage for what seems to be a thrilling action-packed movie experience.

The latest trailer for ‘Greatest Of All Time’ offers a fresh perspective, building on the teaser clip shared on Vijay's 50th birthday in June. The initial sneak peek confirmed the exciting revelation that Vijay will be portraying two distinct roles—one as a middle-aged character wearing glasses and another as a youthful character with a goatee. However, the new trailer hints at the possibility of even more versions of Vijay, leaving fans excited to uncover what other surprises the movie holds.

On Vijay's 50th birthday in June, fans were delighted with a special release from his upcoming film 'Greatest Of All Time'—the song 'China China Kangal.' What sets this song apart is that it includes vocals generated by AI to sound like Vijay himself, in collaboration with the late Raja Bhavatharini, daughter of the renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, who sadly passed away earlier this year. The film's music, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Ilaiyaraaja’s son, brings a poignant element to the project, blending the classical and contemporary in a fitting homage.

Stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan recently revealed in an interview with Galatta that the upcoming movie 'Greatest Of All Time' goes beyond just its music. He described the filming atmosphere as "jolly" and well-organised and praised the film's technical excellence and the grandeur of its action sequences. He also highlighted Vijay's compelling screen presence that mesmerizes the crew during every shot. Furthermore, he hinted that the film, which is filled with emotions, mass appeal, and entertainment, will see Vijay in a dual role, showcasing his versatility once again.

