The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Monica Shergill reflects on how RRR showed Indian cinema's power to the world During a conversation on India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, Monica Shergill, Content Head, Netflix India, talked about Indian films and their future.

New Delhi:

Bollywood has been on a sinking boat for the past few years and most of the films are flopping at the box office. But there are some films whose stories have shown their strength all over the world. Monica Shergill, Content Head, Netflix India, who reached India TV's exclusive podcast 'The Filmy Hustle', reacted to such trends. She opened up about how SS Rajamouli's RRR won accolades all over the world for its storytelling.

Monica Shergill reflects on RRR's popularity

Talking about the image of Indian films globally, Monica Shergill talked about how RRR left its mark all over the world. 'RRR has not only performed amazingly at the box office. But outside India, it has done well in Japan, North America and some countries of Europe. Not only this, but this film became a global sensation with its story and style of telling. India's time has also come and new experiments are going on. Most of the people are getting opportunities who could not get them earlier due to other reasons. There are 700 million people on Netflix, whose content we have to take care of. India is associated with a special kind of culture and things are quite easy here. We have no shortage of stories, but since people have started knowing about India, the direction of Indian stories is also changing. Now India's time has come and soon other makers, along with Bollywood, can also bring amazing stories.'

Bollywood will get a new director

Speaking on the podcast, Monica Shergill talked about Shah Rukh Khan 'The King' and praised his legacy. She said, 'Aryan Khan's web series is coming on Netflix and it is going to be great. It will touch your emotions. From direction to screenplay, the series has been implemented brilliantly. Watching it will touch your heart, as it includes many emotional moments.' She further said, 'The series tells the story of a boy who, along with his friends, struggles to make a mark in the film industry. Aryan Khan has worked hard and the audience is going to see something special.'

Who is Monica Shergill?

Monica Shergill is the content head of Netflix India. Monica started her career as a journalist and producer. She made several documentaries in the 1990s. Before joining Netflix, she was the content head at Viacom18 Digital Ventures for five years. She is known for series like psychological thriller Asura: Welcome to Your Dark Side and comedy-drama Badman.

Also Read: War of words between Sanam Teri Kasam actors Harshvardhan Rane, Marwa Hocane escalates