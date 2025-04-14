The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Anupama Chopra sheds light on real worth of films beyond box office numbers Film critic Anupama Chopra shared several stories related to the entertainment industry at India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast. She discussed everything from the box office collection of films to its true worth.

In India TV's special podcast 'The Filmy Hustle', Anupama Chopra spoke candidly about her career, box office earnings and how a film becomes a hit or flop, along with the movie reviewing process. She discussed various aspects related to the entertainment world. While talking to Akkshay Rathie in India TV's podcast, Anupama Chopra said that the earnings of any movie can never decide whether it is a hit or a flop because everything depends on the story.

How is a film decided to be a hit or a flop?

Podcast host Akkshay Rathie started said that film review is a very subjective job and nowadays most of the talk is only about box office collections. There is no special discussion on what the story is and how it is unless people share reviews about it. On this Anupama said that everyone's focus is on the film's earnings. 'People only think that if the film has earned 100-200 crores, then the film must be good, but it does not happen. You see for yourself when Tumbbad and Laila Majnu were released, their promotion was not that good. That is why these films flopped at that time, but when it was released in theatres for the second time, the audience liked the story of the film very much and they also asked other people to watch this movie. In the re-release, both the films earned a lot at the box office. Therefore, the earnings of the film can never decide whether it will be a hit or a flop because everyone is concerned about a good story and everything depends on the story of the film,' Anupama Chopra said.

Anupama left her startup and joined The Hollywood Reporter India

Anupama Chopra started her own startup back in 2014 named Film Companion. The platform hosted podcasts, interviews and round table conversations. But this year, Anupama closed the organisation and joined The Hollywood Reporter India. When asked about this, Anupama said, 'I am a journalist. I cannot do business. Running a company became a part of my skill because when you have ownership rights in the organisation, your responsibility also increases. That's why I stopped it.'

Also Read: The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Anupama Chopra opens up about getting trolled for liking Ranveer Singh's Befikre