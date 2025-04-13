The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Anupama Chopra opens up about getting trolled for liking Ranveer Singh's Befikre While talking about her movie reviewing experience, journalist, entrepreneur and Film Critics Guild of India Chairperson Anupama Chopra opened up about the incident when a man walked up to her and said 'Ab aap se vishvaas uth chuka hai'. Read further to know the whole matter.

The Hollywood Reporter's Anupama Chopra opened up about her journey of movie reviewing and spoke about various aspects that make her job interesting. In a conversation with Akkshay Rathie at The Filmy Hustle podcast, Chopra said that she is still hated for liking Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor's Befikre. She even opened up about one such incident when one of her subscribers of Film Companion said that now he can't trust Anupama's reviews.

Akkshay Rathie started off by saying that movie reviewing is very subjective work and can't be judged, to which Anupama added that she was disliked for speaking highly of Ranveer Singh's Befikre. Akkshay further said that they both are hated for liking that film. 'Not just Befikre but several films that I liked had a similar experience. So much so that once a man said 'Ab aap se vishvaas uth chuka hai,' only because I spoke positively for a film that he disliked,' Anupama Chopra said.

Anupama Chopra introspects movie reviewing

The movie reviewer further went deep into the conversation and added that people think that movie critics are snooty people who don't like anything but it's not like that. 'I think that my job is not to brush the ego of big filmmakers but to give the spotlight to small budget film. Like I need to tell people that, hey, here is a film that has potential and if they need the worth of the mouth to get recognised, so be it,' the Film Critics Guild Chairperson added.

Talking of big-budget films, Anupama added that there are several films that despite bad reviewers have earned well, a prime example being Pushpa 2. 'There are bigger films that don't need reviewers to get recognised. Like what can I say for Pushpa 2 that could have either contributed to or stopped its monstrous run at the box office? But if there is something other than mainstream that can get attention because I was able to influence three out of 5 people, then there's my place,' Anupama Chopra concluded.

