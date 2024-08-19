The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor treats fans with new poster along with teaser release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor treats fans with a new poster of 'The Buckingham Murders'.

Kareena Kapoor, known for her versatile acting skills and stunning beauty, has always managed to keep her fans on their toes with her choices of films. And now, she has treated her fans with a new poster of her upcoming movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’ along with the teaser release date.

The poster features Kareena in a never-seen-before avatar, sporting a long coat. She is seen clutching onto a blood-covered knife, hinting at the dark and mysterious theme of the movie. This has already piqued the interest of her fans, who are eagerly waiting for more details about the movie.

But that’s not all, Kareena also revealed that the teaser of 'The Buckingham Murders' will be released on August 20. This news has created quite a buzz among her fans, as they can't wait to get a glimpse of the much-awaited movie. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “See you tomorrow.”

Take a look at the new poster here:

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

In an interview with Variety earlier, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet’s role in ‘Mare of Easttown.’ She said, “I love ‘Mare of Easttown’ and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve been dying to do. So we’ve moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that.”

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan misses Taimur on Raksha Bandhan as she celebrates festival with brothers Ibrahim, Jeh | See pics