Here’s why fans couldn’t find Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Ghafoor’ in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood Aryan Khan’s Netflix series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ created buzz, but fans noticed the missing Ghafoor song. Makers have finally clarified.

New Delhi:

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, has created a buzz on social media ever since it premiered on Netflix on September 18.

Well, its marketing team has left no stone unturned in creating hype regarding the series before its release.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Ghafoor’ promo created huge buzz

The makers of the show teased fans with a post introducing Tamannaah Bhatia in the song Ghafoor with the caption, "Loving all the curiosity and excitement around meeting Ghafoor! He was never meant to be found so soon.. you’ll have to wait just a little longer. Trust us, it’s worth the wait. Until then, here’s a little something from the song."

Fans disappointed as ‘Ghafoor’ song went missing

The absence of Ghafoor in the series left many fans disappointed, as they had anticipated its inclusion. Reddit users said, "Why did they not keep this in the show?" Another added, "I wish they would have added this song to the show. It's fun."

The promotional video had generated significant excitement, and its exclusion led to speculation about potential last-minute changes.

Clarification from Red Chillies Entertainment

To address the confusion, Red Chillies Entertainment clarified that Ghafoor was never intended to be part of the series. Instead, it was created solely as a promotional video to generate buzz for the show.

The production house took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the full promotional video would be released separately, aiming to clear up any misunderstandings. The tweet reads, "She is ready for Ghafoor, are you? #Ghafoor - Promotional Video Out Tomorrow!"

The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast and cameos

The comedy drama show The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has a big star cast, which features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar, also make cameo appearances in the show.

Also Read: Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: The Ba***ds of Bollywood backstory you need to know