Thangalaan to Gangs to Wasseypur, film releasing in theatres this week

Shraddha Kapoor and Raj Kumar Rao starrer film Stree 2 is making a splash in terms of earnings. Amar Kaushik's directorial film has crossed the 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. At the same time, in terms of worldwide collection, the film has also reached beyond 550 crores. At the same time, John Abraham's Veda and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, which was released with Stree 2, also faded in front of it. Stree's strength at the box office is still intact. In the coming time, this collection is expected to reach 600 crores. On the other hand, some more films are releasing on the big screen. Check out the full list here.

Thangalaan

This week, South superstar Chiyan Vikram's film Tangalan was going to be released in Hindi in theatres. The film has already set records in terms of earnings at the Tamil box office. In such a situation, the makers were hoping that the film would do well at the Hindi box office as well, but now it does not seem to be happening. Due to fear of Stree, the makers have postponed its release for now. Now this film will be released in theatres on September 6.

Gangs Of Wasseypur

Anurag Kashyap's arguably best film Gangs Of Wasseypur is re-releasing in theatres on August 30th. Not only the first part but Gangs Of Wasseypur II will also be released in theatres this Friday.

Binny and Family

At the same time, Varun Dhawan's niece Anjin Dhawan was going to make her Bollywood debut through the film Binny and Family. This film was going to be released on August 30 but now according to the report of Bollywood Hungama, it will be released on September 20.

The Diary of West Bengal

An attempt has been made to show the ground reality of Kolkata in Sanoj Mishra's film 'The Diary of West Bengal'. Given the Kolkata incident that heated up across the country, this film is considered very important. In the meantime, there was also a report of its director's disappearance. This film will be released in theatres on August 30.

Quotation Gang

The Tamil crime drama Quotation Gang, starring actors like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone, Priyamani and Sara Arjun, is in a lot of discussions. In this film, Sunny will be seen playing the role of a murderer and a key member of a ruthless gang specializing in contract killing, apart from her bold avatar. The film will be released on August 30.

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein is going to be released in theatres once again. Released in the year 2000, this film touched the hearts of the audience, now after 23 years, the audience will be able to feel this magic once again. The film will be released in theatres on August 30.

A Wedding Story

A Wedding Story is a thrilling and mysterious upcoming horror drama film. The film is directed by Abhinav Parek. Actress and dancer Mukti Mohan is the lead actress in this film. Apart from him, actors like Vaibhav Tatwani, Lakhveer Singh Saran and Monica Chaudhary will be seen in the film. The film will hit the theaters on August 30.

