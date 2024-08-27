'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein 2' in works? R Madhavan, Dia Mirza tease fans with intriguing captions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM R Madhavan, Dia Mirza's Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein 2 is in works

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's 2001 romantic film 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' is still one of Bollywood's favourite films. The film stars R Madhavan (Maddy), Dia Mirza (Reena) as well as Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher. The songs 'Zara Zara' and 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana' from this film are still well-liked. Now news related to the making of a sequel to this film has come to the fore. A hint of this has been found in the latest Instagram story of Madhavan and Dia.

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's Insta Story

R Madhavan shared a post on his Instagram story. In this, he shared a reel related to the film 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' and tagged Dia Mirza. With this, the actor wrote, 'Dia Mirza aka Reena do you think the stars will align for us again? Maybe another 'Zara Zara' moment?' Dia Mirza also re-shared this post and replied, 'Only if 'Sach Kah Raha Hai Deewana'.

Hint on the sequel of 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' after 23 years

This online conversation between R Madhavan and Dia Mirza has heated the market of speculation. It is being speculated that preparations are on for the sequel of 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein'. At the same time, some fans are also speculating that both the stars may be seen in a new project or this classic film may be released in theatres again. Although nothing has been made official yet, it is clear from the story of Madhavan and Dia that good news may come soon for the fans of the film 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein'.

'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' will be re-released this Friday

The R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie is going to be released in theatres once again. Released in the year 2000, this film touched the hearts of the audience. This cult classic is set to release again in theatres on August 30, 2024. For the unversed, 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' was produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. It was directed by Vasudev Menon. Jackie Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment said that this movie was his project as his assistant director. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein collected around Rs 10.17 crore at the box office in 2001. Its budget was Rs 6 crore.

