Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office: Shahid-Kriti's film inches closer to touch Rs 50 cr after Day 7

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in cinemas on February 9, 2024.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest offering Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnessed a massive drop again on Thursday after the romantic comedy flick minted just Rs 3.25 crore. As per Sacnilk.com, TBMAUJ's total collection after first week currently stands at Rs 44.60 crore.

As per the portal, the film witnessed a decent start on Friday with Rs 6.7 crore. It gained momentum on Saturday with a collection of Rs 9.65 crore and maintain the same on Sunday as well. In its first weekend, the film earned nearly Rs 27 crore, however, during the weekdays the film failed to churn out big at the box office.

Day-wise collections of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 6.7 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 9.65 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 10.75 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 3.75 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 3.85 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 6.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 3.25 crore

Total - Rs 44.60 crore

On occupancy front, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall 10.74 percent occupancy on Thursday with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

About the film

In the film, Shahid plays the role of a scientist who falls in love with a his own creation, a robot (played by Kriti Sanon. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The film has received U/A cerfiticate from the Censor Board after the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) suggested a few changes to be made for its theatrical release.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi joins Adivi Sesh-starrer G2 as antagonist, says 'boarding mission'