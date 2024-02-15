Emraan Hashmi joins Adivi Sesh-starrer G2 as antagonist, says 'boarding mission'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Tiger 3 as antagonist.

Emraan Hashmi on Thursday announced that he has joined Adivi Sesh starrer upcoming spy action thriller Goodachari 2 (G2), and has called the script 'compelling'.

The announcement marks a significant moment in the making of this mega spy franchise. After leaving an impact with his spell bounding performance as an antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, Emraan’s inclusion in G2 has added an electrifying element to one of the country's biggest spy sagas.

The prequel Goodachari starred Adivi and it carved its path to success, emerging as a blockbuster hit.

The first look of the film has already captured hearts, amplifying the anticipation for what lies ahead.

Emraan took to the social media and shared a picture of himself. "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller,'' he wrote in the caption.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Adivi wrote, “Welcoming the brilliant @THEREALEMRAAN into the #G2 universe can’t wait to work with you sir… It’s going to be fire.”

Adivi further said: “I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film."

Banita Sandhu will play the leading lady in the movie.

Nearly a year ago, Adivi shared a 'Pre Vision' of the upcoming flick and wrote, ''A Film that Spans Across Continents. A Spy who Fights for his Country.''

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. It directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

The film will be a pan-India release and will hit cinemas in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

