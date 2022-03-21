Telugu actress Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri dies at 26 in road accident while returning from Holi party

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOLLY D CRUZE Dolly D Cruze

YouTuber and actress Dolly D Cruze, popularly known as Gayathri, died in a tragic car accident. She was 26. Reportedly, the actress died on the spot of the accident while she was returning from a Holi party. She was apparently travelling with a friend, who lost control of the car which rammed into a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. While Gayathri passed away on the spot, her friend, however, survived. Following the accident, The friend was rushed to a hospital.

The sad news of Gayathri’s death was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani. Shocked over the sudden and tragic demise, Surekha posted a heartbreaking note for her co-actor. "How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze (sic)," she wrote.

Fans took to the comment section of Surekha's post to condole the demise. "Missing you dolly forever," wrote fans reacting to the post while several others dropped heartbreak emojis and commented, "RIP".

Gayathri whose real name was Dolly D Cruze was a popular actress and was also a well-known Youtuber. Her channel is called Jalsa Rayudu. Most recently, she was seen in the Telugu web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe. She was also very active on Instagram and use to share photos and videos regularly. Take a look at some of Gayathri's recent photos and videos: