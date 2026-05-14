Tara Sutaria makes Cannes 2026 debut in Vivienne Westwood's ivory corset gown with statement jewellery

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria made her Cannes 2026 debut in a beautiful ivory corset gown by Vivienne Westwood. She completed her look with statement jewellery. Notably, the official pictures of her Cannes 2026 red carpet debut have not been released yet.

As per the details shared by fashion commentator Diet Sabya, Tara Sutaria wore a corset gown designed by Vivienne Westwood. She completed her look with elegant white and green statement jewellery.

Tara Sutaria makes Cannes 2026 debut

In the video shared by the Instagram handle Diet Sabya, Tara Sutaria can be seen posing for the cameras from her hotel room, which appears to have been taken before her red carpet appearance. Have a look at the video below:

Tara Sutaria's work front

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in 2023 film Apurva alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. She will be next seen in KGF actor Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. In this film, she will be seen playing the role of Rebecca. The Kannada action thriller also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth in the key roles.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria brings old-Hollywood glamour to Cannes 2026 on day one