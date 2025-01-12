Tabu joins Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : X Tabu joins Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla

Bollywood actress Tabu's entry in Akshay Kumar's much-awaited horror comedy, Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has been confirmed. She herself has informed through a post on social media on Sunday. It is significant to note that Tabu has previously worked with Akshay in Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi. Both the senior actors will now be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy.

Tabu's return to Bollywood

After a stellar performance in Dune: Prophecy, Tabu has finally revealed what she plans to do next. She will be seen next in Akshay Kumar's much-awaited horror comedy, Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. Tabu made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a picture of a clapperboard, which read Bhoot Bangla. The caption of her Instagram post read, "We are locked in here." After this post of Tabu, her fans are very happy that after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, now they will be able to see Tabu mixing comedy with horror in the film Bhoot Bangla.

Akshay and Tabu have worked together in the 2000 film Hera Pheri. This film was also directed by Priyadarshan. There were rumours for some time that Tabu would also be a part of this drama, but fans were waiting for official confirmation. Finally, Tabu's Instagram post has revealed that she is a part of Bhoot Bangla and she is going to play an important role in this horror comedy.

About Bhoot Bangla

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tabu, many great actors like Paresh Rawal, Vamika Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani can be seen in the film Bhoot Bangla, which is coming in 2026.

On the work front, Tabu's last Hindi film was 2024's Crew. The female-oriented drama-comedy film also featured Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan. On the other hand, Akshay was last seen in 2024's Khel Khel Mein. He's gearing up for the first release of this year, Sky Force. The film will be released on the third Friday of January.

