Swara Bhaskar's X account suspended, actress reveals reason | Read Post

Swara Bhaskar's X account suspended

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar's X account (formerly known as Twitter) was suspended on Thursday. The actress herself has given this information through her Instagram account. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor shared screenshots of the two posts, revealing the reason why her X account was suspended.

Last tweet is from Republic Day 2025

Swara Bhaskar has given detailed information about the suspension of her ex account on Instagram account. 'Twitter or X has just suspended my account permanently for posting on Republic Day,' the actress wrote. Along with this, Swara has also shared screenshots of the mail she received from X. Swara took the caption to put out her disappointment. 'You can't do this. Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as 'copyright infringement'. On the basis that my X account is locked, I cannot access it and your teams have approved the permanent suspension. 'Gandhi Hum Sharaminda Hain, Tere Qatil Zindagi Hain,' with an orange background and text in Hindi Devanagari script, is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright infringement. It is more like an urban modern folk idiom,' read the caption.

Swara further wrote, 'The second photo marked as infringement is of my own daughter, whose face is hidden and she is waving the Indian flag and 'Happy Republic Day India' is written on it. How can this be copyright infringement? Who has the copyright on my child? Both these complaints are funny and bizarre by any logic and understanding of any legal definition of copyright.'

Swara Bhaskar appeals to X

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' concluded by writing that if these tweets have been reported on a large scale, then their purpose is to harass the user. 'The purpose is to suppress my freedom of speech. Please review and change your decision,' the actor added.

