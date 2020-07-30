Image Source : FILE IMAGES Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Subramanian Swamy gives his reasons

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy strongly feels that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was "murdered". Swamy took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a document to support his claim. "Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered," Swamy tweeted along with a photograph of the document that has 26 points.

According to the document, the mark on Sushant's neck did not indicate suicide but instead hinted at homicide. The document further claims that for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under his feet. "This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation," read the document.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

The document further reads that marks on his body indicate "beating". This comes a day after Swamy spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he will initiate a CBI inquiry into the matter.

He also tweeted, "The Mumbai Movie Mafia has decided to dump a female actress so that potentially a murder case becomes a quarrel case( Lafhda in Mumbai Hindi) for ₹15 crores. The female is easy to sacrifice for M3 to deflect the case."

The Mumbai Movie Mafia has decided to dump a female actress so that potentially a murder case becomes a quarrel case( Lafhda in Mumbai Hindi) for ₹15 crores. The female is easy to sacrifice for M3 to deflect the case — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Post mortem report stated the actor had committed suicide. The police are still investigating the case.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage