Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani opens up about actor's death investigation

Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ INSTAGRAM Talking about their last conversation, Siddharth said that Sushant had come to his room and checked up on him and his work and asked him to sleep since it was late at night.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani opens up about his viral email to Mumbai Police with India TV and shares that since he had no idea about the transfer of Rs 15 crore from the late actor's bank account, he thought it is appropriate to tell the police about it that making statements.

He also revealed that he shared a very close bond with Sushant. He said that a doctor had visited the actor at his house and had minimized the dosage of his medicines. Also, Siddharth explained that Sushant was very upset that his name was being used during the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian when he had met her just once.

Talking about their last conversation, Siddharth said that Sushant had come to his room and checked up on him and his work and asked him to sleep since it was late at night.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage