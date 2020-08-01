Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says 'It's our legal duty to probe the case'

On Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that request for a CBI probe will be made if the late actor's father demands it. Speaking to India TV, Nitish Kumar said, "Mumbai Police should cooperate with Bihar police in the investigation as it is their legal duty. There should be no dispute on this."

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that the Mumbai Police is not cooperating with Bihar Police during an investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. He also urged the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case.

"Mumbai Police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar Police in Sushant death case. Bihar Police is doing its best but Mumbai Police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," Sushil Kumar Modi said in a tweet.

Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case.Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not co operating .Bjp feel that CBI shud take over this case. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 31, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police. While Mumbai Police is working on the basis of the FIR filed after the actor's suicide, Bihar Police investigation focusses on the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's family against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate has also filed a case against the budding actress for alleged laundering of Sushant Singh Rajput's money.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage