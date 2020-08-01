Sushant Singh Rajput death case won't be transferred to CBI, reiterates Anil Deshmukh

Image Source : SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT/ INSTAGRAM Earlier today, Sushant's sister demanded CBI probe in a letter to Prime Minister.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation won't be transferred to CBI. Earlier today, Sushant's sister demanded CBI probe in a letter to Prime Minister. The letter reads, "Dear sir, somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail."

"I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate," she captioned her post.

The mystery behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death is getting murkier with new revelations day by day. The case took a dramatic turn after the late actor's father registered the first FIR in the case at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

On July 25, Sushant's father K.K. Singh registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members for abetting his son to commit suicide. After the case was registered, Bihar Police reached Mumbai and started investigating the case.

Rhea Chakraborty has, however, approached the Supreme Court to shift the case to Mumbai. A decision in this regard is to be made on August 5 in the top court.

(With IANS inputs)

