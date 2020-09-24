Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Death investigation: Bombay HC defers Rhea Chakraborty's bail till Tuesday in drugs case

Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested on September 8 for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, has been in judicial custody in Mumbai’s Byculla jail since then. Rhea’s remand was to end on September 22, but the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) requested an extension, which was granted, extending Rhea’s judicial custody to October 6. The bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty was heard today by the Bombay High Court today. The Bombay HC has deferred Rhea's bail till September 29 and another hearing will take place on the date. Till then, the actress is to remain in judicial custody in Byculla jail in Mumbai.

The hearing was supposed to take place yesterday i.e. September 23, but due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the court declared a holiday. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed yesterday: “Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for Bombay High Court and today’s board will be taken up tomorrow, ie September 24”

"Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed a bail application in Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on September 23 before Justice S.V. Kotwal," said Maneshinde.

The actress was produced before the Special NDPS Court vide video-conferencing this afternoon after her 14-days judicial custody ended on Tuesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is expected to seek a day's custody for Showik Chakraborty later in the day.

The Chakraborty siblings, along with several others, were arrested in connection with the drug case investigations as part of the probe into the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

