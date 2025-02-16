Supreme Court likely to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea in 'India Got Latent' case on February 21

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ranveer Allahbadia

The Supreme Court is expected to hear a petition filed by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on February 21 in connection with India’s Got Latent controversy. According to the court’s computer-generated listing, the plea seeks judicial intervention against multiple FIRs filed against him.

Allahbadia, the founder of the popular YouTube channel BeerBiceps, has named the Central Government, as well as the governments of Maharashtra and Assam, as respondents in the petition. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, requested the court to consolidate the multiple FIRs registered in the matter.

Legal battle intensifies

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made allegedly obscene comments during an appearance on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Following a public outcry, FIRs were registered against Allahbadia, Raina, content creator Ashish Chanchlani, influencer Apoorva Mukhija, and others by the Assam Police and Maharashtra Cyber Police.

Chandrachud told the court that there was an apprehension of arrest, particularly after Assam Police initiated proceedings against Allahbadia. However, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna refused to comment on the matter and noted that the court is not permitting oral mentions for urgent listings.

Police summons and investigation

Despite being summoned twice, Allahbadia failed to appear before Mumbai Police on Friday in connection with the case. He was expected at Khar police station but did not turn up. A police officer stated that his team had assured authorities that he would appear, but after his no-show, officials visited his Versova residence—only to find it locked. A notice has been pasted at his home, instructing him to appear before the police at the earliest.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have also summoned nearly 59 individuals, including judges, participants, and other figures associated with the controversial India’s Got Latent episodes where “foul language” was allegedly used. So far, only reality show host Raghu Ram has responded to the summons.

Apologies and show removal

In response to the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology via a social media video. Meanwhile, Samay Raina announced that all episodes of India’s Got Latent have been removed from YouTube and assured full cooperation with authorities. His legal team confirmed that Raina, currently in the US, will return to India by February 17 to join the probe.

With the Supreme Court set to hear the case next week, all eyes are on the legal proceedings and the potential consequences for the accused influencers.