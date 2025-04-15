Suniel Shetty along with KL Rahul purchases land parcel Owale worth crores | Deets Inside Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty along with son-in-law KL Rahul, purchased a land parcel in Owale in Thane West worth crores. Read further to know about the details.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have jointly purchased 7 acres of undivided land in Owale, Thane West. The registration records of this property obtained by Square Yards on the official website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the land acquired by KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty is worth Rs 9.85 crore. It is said that the transaction was registered in March this year.

About the purchased land

Owale is located near Ghodbunder Road in Thane West, placed between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali. However, it lies with Ghodbunder Road which is a major route that connects Thane West with both the Eastern and Western Express Highways. It is significant to note that this road also offers better connectivity to major business districts across Thane, Mumbai, and the western suburbs.

About KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty's land purchase deal

The purchased land spans approx. 28,327.95 square metres (roughly 33,879.58 square yards). Meanwhile, the deal included a stamp duty payment of Rs. 68.96 lakh and the registration charges for this land cost Rs 30,000, as per IGR records.

KL Rahul, a prominent Indian cricketer, is known for his consistent performance across all formats of the game. He has served as VC of the Indian national team and led several franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also earned accolades such as the CEAT T20 International Cricketer of the Year.

Talking about Bollywood ace actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has featured in more than 100 films across action, drama, and comedy genres. He was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Award for his contribution to Indian cinema and is also active in the fitness, hospitality, and real estate sectors, reflecting his dynamic presence beyond the entertainment world.

Sunil Shetty's work front

Hera Pheri fame actor was last seen in Shauna Gautam's directorial Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The actor will be next seen in 'Kesari Veer' co-starring Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi. Directed by Prince Dhiman, the film is expected to hit the silver screens on May 16, 2025.

Also Read: Fellow Travelers: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey's critically acclaimed miniseries to hit OTT on this date