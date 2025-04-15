Fellow Travelers: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey's critically acclaimed miniseries to hit OTT on this date Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey starrer Fellow Travelers will be released on Prime Video on April 17, 2025. The miniseries is based on the 2007 fictional novel by Thomas Mallon by the same name.

Fellow Travelers featuring White Collar actor Matt Bomer and Bridgerton-Wicked actor Jonathan Bailey will soon be released on OTT. The critically acclaimed mini-series by Primetime Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Ron Nyswaner was loved for its earnest portrayal of gay love during the 1950s Lavender Scare. This series not only earned Jonathan the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor 2024 was the lead actors and directors were nominated for several prestigious awards like BAFTA and Emmys. It a good news for the Indian fans of Fellow Travelers, that the show is now soon going to be released on OTT.

When and where will Fellow Travelers be released?

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey starrer Fellow Travelers will be released on Prime Video on April 17, 2025. The miniseries is based on the 2007 fictional novel by Thomas Mallon by the same name. The series follows the love and troubled life of two lovers Hawkins Fuller and Tim Laughlin.

Fellow Travelers' plot

Fellow Travelers is a love story and political thriller of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Their love that spans four decades, sees several ups and downs, breaks up and patch ups and what remains till the end is their unaffected affection for each other. Hawk's last words, 'He was not just my friend, he was the love of my life,' is what sums up the entire series. Moreover, the real portrayal of aids and the malpractices by the government of the US at that time, have been shot and enacted beautifully in Fellow Travelers. The 8-episode series was a nice way of reminding audiences of the past of the LGBT community as well as the struggles of the people of that time.

Cast and makers

Apart from Matt and Jonathan, the series also features Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts and Allison Williams in pivotal roles. Moreover, the series was created by a gay filmmaker, was also produced by two gay producers and was led by four out-and-proud gay actors.

