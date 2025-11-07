Sulakshana Pandit dies on the same day as Sanjeev Kumar; once said she was 'mentally disturbed' post his death Sulakshana Pandit died on the same date that marks the death anniversary of actor Sanjeev Kumar - the man she loved deeply but could never marry. She had once spoke about feeling shaken after his death.

Sulakshana Pandit, a well-known singer-actress in the film industry, died on November 6, 2025. She was 71. Though Pandit was one of the sought-after personalities in her prime, she steadily faded away from the film industry after a series of tragedies struck her. One of them was her unrequited love for Sanjeev Kumar.

Sulakshana Pandit was in love with Sanjeev Kumar and even proposed marriage to him, only to be rejected later. Interesingly, both died on the same date - November 6, only years apart.

Sulakshana Pandit and Sanjeev Kumar were co-stars in 1975 film, Uljhan. She fell in love with him on the sets of the film and even approached him for marriage. The actor refused, citing that he didn't have many years to live since he was suffering from chronic heart disease. In author Hanif Zaveri's biography of Sanjeev Kumar titled 'An Actor’s Actor: The Authorized Biography of Sanjeev Kumar', it was mentioned that he never was in a relationship with Pandit.

Sulakshana Pandit reportedly took Sanjeev Kumar to a temple to get married but he refused citing health reasons.

Sulakshana Pandit once said she was 'mentally disturbed' after Sanjeev Kumar's death

It was Sanjeev Kumar's death on November 6, 1985, and her mother's passing soon after that took a toll on Sulakshana Pandit, both mentally and physically. She steadily faded away from stardom, tasting health issues and poverty. It was then that she moved in with her sister, actor Vijayta Pandit and her now-late husband, music composer Aadesh Shrivastava and even tried making a comeback in 2007.

She had once spoken about her absence from films and mentioned Sanjeev Kumar. "I had no film offers or singing assignments. Then Sanjeev Kumar passed away. Even my mother passed away at a time when I needed her most. These deaths had a lasting impact on me. Needless to say, they took a toll on my health. I was mentally disturbed and shaken for the longest time," Sulakshana Pandit had told Mumbai Mirror in a throwback interview.

Sulakshana had also shared about not feeling lost in life anymore. She said, "I have always wanted to have a family of my own. My sister Vijeta has been looking after me for a while now. Her husband Aadesh Srivastava has been more than a brother to me. It feels good to be a part of their family now. I don't feel lost any more."

Work-wise, Sulakshana Pandit has acted in films like Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Khandaan, and Waqt Ki Deewar. She worked with prominent actors of her time, including Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha.

