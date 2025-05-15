Sonu Nigam gets relief from Karnataka High Court in Kannada language controversy case | Deets inside Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has got relief from the High Court in the Kannada language controversy. Read further to know the whole matter.

New Delhi:

National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam was surrounded by the Kannada language controversy lately. It all started in a musical concert in Bangalore, where the actor's words allegedly hurt sentiments and the case got dragged through court. Sonu Nigam had knocked on the doors of the High Court regarding the FIR registered against him. The Karnataka High Court has directed that no strict action should be taken against the singer, provided he continues to cooperate in the investigation. Let us tell you that Kannada language institutions had filed an FIR against Sonu Nigam. After which, Sonu Nigam appealed to the High Court.

What is the whole matter?

Let us tell you that recently Sonu Nigam had reached a musical concert in Bangalore. While performing, some people present at the concert demanded him to sing a song in the Kannada language. Angered by this, Sonu said that so much fanaticism about any language is not right. Also, Sonu Nigam said in the context of fanaticism that the Pahalgam terrorist attack is also the result of a different kind of fanaticism. Sonu Nigam was surrounded by controversies after this statement and then some institutions of the Kannada language objected to this statement. Not only this, a complaint was also lodged against Sonu Nigam in Bangalore.

Sonu Nigam had given clarification

After the controversy over this matter increased, Sonu Nigam issued a video and gave his clarification. After complaints were lodged with the police, Sonu Nigam filed his petition in the High Court regarding this. Here, after hearing the case in the High Court, Sonu Nigam has got relief. The High Court has ordered that no strict action should be taken against Sonu Nigam; he should just continue cooperating in the investigation.

Also Read: Do you know which is the first Indian films that was premiered at Cannes Film Festival? Know here