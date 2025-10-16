Sonali Bendre's purse pops open while posing at a Diwali party; Internet amused by what's inside Sonali Bendre, at a star-studded Diwali party, had a lighthearted moment when her purse popped open while posing for photographers. The internet got a sneak peek into what's inside.

New Delhi:

It was all glitz, glamour and festive sparkle at a recent Diwali party - until a light-hearted moment involving Sonali Bendre had everyone smiling. While posing gracefully for the paparazzi, the actress’s purse unexpectedly popped open, giving photographers (and soon, the internet) a glimpse of what was inside.

The catch was, Sonali Bendre didn't even notice it. But that brief moment was enough for eagle-eyed fans to zoom in to what celebrities carry in their clutches or bags. Much to their surprise, fans found that the purse was empty and there was quite nothing inside it. Sonali, upon noticing her open bag, gracefully pulled it up and latched it. Watch the video here:

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She was announced cancer-free in 2021. The Sarfarosh actor underwent intense care and treatment from New York, and returned to the country only after battling the disease. A few days back, Farah Khan arrived at Sonali's house, along with their cook Dilip, where they discussed food and lifestyle. That when the actor revealed that she eats and early dinner as a part of her new lifestyle changes post cancer diagnosis. "I eat my dinner at 6.30-7 pm. After that, people eat, and if I have to sit with them, it’s very unfortunate."

Sonali Bendre, a Maharashtrian, married Goldie Behl, a Punjabi. Praising her mother-in-law, the actor said that she had always advised her to focus on her work and just have the basic idea on managing her kitchen. “She told me that being an educated woman, I don’t need to cook daily. All I need to know is to manage the kitchen,” she said on Farah's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy, where she had a cameo role. She is also one of the judges on Pati Patni Aur Panga. She has also worked in the OTT space with Jaideep Ahlawat in The Broken News.

