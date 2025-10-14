Sonakshi Sinha slams troll accusing her of wearing shoes inside Abu Dhabi mosque: 'Chaliye ab aage badhiye' Sonakshi Sinha addressed criticism over her mosque visit in Abu Dhabi, clarifying that she never entered with shoes on.

New Delhi:

Sonakshi Sinha is not someone who succumbs to bullying on social media. The Heeramandi star, who once reprimanded a user for predicting her divorce from Zaheer Iqbal, has once again proved that she can gracefully manage online criticism. Recently, the actor dropped a series of photo with her husband from a mosque in Abu Dhabi. She encountered backlash after a user accused her of wearing shoes inside the mosque. However, Sonakshi promptly addressed the misunderstanding and effectively silenced the trolls with a composed reply.

Why did the troll call out Sonakshi Sinha?

Sonakshi Sinha posted photos from her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. In some of the pictures, she had her shoes on. This led users to criticising her for being disrespectful. "Jutton k saat masjid mai jana bht barra gunnah hai (It's a sin to wear shoes inside a mosque)", wrote the troll. First, look at the pictures here:

How did Sonakshi Sinha reply?

Clarifying the matter, Sonakshi stated that she was not inside the mosque at that moment, that is, when the photos were being clicked. Responding to the unwarranted trolling, she wrote in the comments, “Isiliye jooton ke saath andar nahi gaye. Dhyaan se dekho mashid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye ab aage badhiye (That’s why we didn’t go inside with our shoes on. Look carefully — we’re standing outside the mosque. Before entering, they showed us where to keep our shoes, and we took them off. We know at least that much. Now, let’s move on)", indicating that the situation had been exaggerated.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA)Sonakshi Sinha slams troll.

How did fans react to Sonakshi Sinha's reply?

Fans lauded Sonakshi Sinha for dealing with the situation with poise and composure. Many also observed how social media users often jump to conclusions without understanding the context of a situation.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in brother Kussh Sinha's directorial, Nikita Roy.

