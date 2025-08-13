Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha, a look at left-handed actors | International Lefthanders Day On International Lefthanders Day 2025, let's take a look at the Bollywood stars who are lefthanded. Also know about why International Left Handers Day is celebrated annually on August 13.

New Delhi:

International Left Handers Day 2025 is celebrated annually on August 13 to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of left-handed individuals. Several actors in the Hindi film industry are lefties and are famous for their work in their respective fields.

From Bollywood's Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan, comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma to filmmaker Karan Johar, several notable stars are left-handers. Read on to know more about them.

A look at actors who are left handed

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan once shared that he is naturally left-handed but switched to writing with his right hand after his father's insistence as a child. In one of the episodes of KBC 16, Sholay actor called himself "ambidextrous" and also mentioned that he used his left hand for many tasks during his childhood.

2. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is also a left-hander. The Kaalidhar Laapata actor, in an interview with TOI, opened up about this and related to his film 'Ghoomer' and said he had to train to look like he's left-handed, as he was playing the character of Paddy sir, who is a left-arm spinner. However, he also said that he's ambidextrous and he had to train himself with the left hand for this film.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino, is frequently mentioned as a left-hander in several interviews. According to IMDb, he is a part of Raj and DK's action adventure fantasy series 'Rakt Brāhmand: The Bloody Kingdom'.

4. Kapil Sharma

Renowned comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma is known to be a left-handed person. According to several reports, he is a leftie, and it is said that he uses his left hand for most tasks.

5. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is also a left-hander, mentioned across multiple interviews. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Dabangg' in 2010. She was last seen in the horror mystery film 'Nikita Roy' alongside Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal.

