Sky Force OTT: When will Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film hit Netflix? There is a lot of discussion about Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film Sky Force at this time. This movie, which sets an example of patriotism, has made a splash in terms of earnings.

Being a patriotic film and releasing on Republic Day, Akshay Kumar and Veer Phariya's Sky Force has proved to be a special package of entertainment for fans. Meanwhile, discussions have started regarding the OTT release of Sky Force. Everyone wants to know when and where this movie with Akshay can be streamed online. Read further to know everything about the OTT release of Sky Force.

Where will Sky Force be released on OTT?

No official information has been given by the makers regarding the digital rights of the film. But reportedly, Sky Force can hit Netflix on March 7. For the unversed, according to OTT bylaws, a theatrical release can only hit OTT after spending 45-60 days of its release on the big screen. Sky Force will be streamed online on the OTT giant Netflix. However, its official announcement is yet to be made by the makers and cast of Sky Force.

Sky Force was released on the big screen on 24 January, keeping in view Republic Day 2025. The film got a great opening at the box office. Sky Force also received a positive response from the audience and critics. It is significant to note that Akshay Kumar finally gave a hit film after 7 back-to-back flops.

Sky Force's blast at the box office

Akshay Kumar has made a great comeback at the box office through Sky Force. The film surprised everyone by doing business of more than 100 crores in 9 days of its release. On this basis, the trend of Akki's consecutive flop movies is also completely over. If we take a look at the collection graph of Sky Force, it is as follows:

First day- 15.30 crores

Second day- 26.30 crores

Third day- 31.60 crores

Fourth day- 8.10 crores

Fifth day- 6.30 crores

Sixth day- 6.60 crores

Seventh day- 5.50 crores

Eighth day- 4.60 crores

Ninth day- 7.40 crores

Total- 111.70 crores

If we talk about its lifetime collection, then the film earned Rs 135 crore in India and Rs 175 crore worldwide. According to reports the total budget of 'Sky Force' was Rs 130-140 crores.

