IIFA 2025 to celebrate 50 years of 'Sholay', Jaipur's Raj Mandir to host special screening IIFA will host a special screening of Indian cinema's cult film 'Sholay' on the award function's 25th edition. This screening will celebrate the completion of 50 years of the cult classic.

Ace filmmaker Ramesh Sippy's evergreen film 'Sholay' will be specially screened in the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA). With this ceremony, old memories of cinema lovers will be refreshed. The organisers of IIFA have decided to organise a special screening of the film at Jaipur's famous Raj Mandir Cinema on the completion of 50 years of the film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan among others.

Celebrating 50 years of Sholay

IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins expressed excitement on the occasion and said, "IIFA 2025 is not just a celebration. It is a journey through time, honoring 50 years of 'Sholay' at the famous Raj Mandir in Jaipur. We are also celebrating IIFA's silver jubilee. It has touched hearts for generations, celebrating memories and the magic of cinema."

Screening will be held at Raj Mandir

He further said that Sholay is more than a film. "It is an emotion and what better place to honor its legacy than Raj Mandir? A theater that has been a landmark for film lovers for five decades," Timmins added.

For the unversed, 'Sholay' is one of the cult films of Indian cinema. Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan have given unforgettable performances in this film. The story of the film revolves around Ramgarh village, where Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and takes the help of two small criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

When is the IIFA Awards being organised?

IIFA 2025 will be held in Jaipur from March 8 to March 9. The award function is being hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan Kartik Aaryan. It will be telecasted on TV on March 14.

