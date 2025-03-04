Women's Day Special: Do you know who was the first female comedian of Hindi cinema? Know here With our Women's Day Special edition, learn about India's first laughter queen, Tun Tun. Here's everything you need to know about the actor-singer who rules the 90s.

International Women's Day 2025 is approaching and on the occasion, India TV is going to throw light on several Indian women who broke the glass ceiling in the entertainment world. Today, we are going to tell you about the first female comedian of Hindi cinema, who took over the 90s and left an irreplaceable body of work for generations to remember. Yes! We are talking about Tuntun, whose real name was Uma Devi Khatri. The actor-singer, who made people laugh their hearts out, had a life no less than an emotional ride. Uma was a resident of a village near Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. Her family was murdered due to a land dispute, leaving her orphaned at an early age. Her parents' faces had already been erased from her memory, as she was raised by relatives who treated her more like a maid than a family member. But the saddest part about her life is that despite lending her melodious voice to 45 songs and acting in more than 200 films, her legacy is still unknown to many people. Read further to know everything about India's first laughter queen.

Uma started her career with radio

Amidst these challenging circumstances, Uma found solace in radio, which became her closest companion. She would escape the clutches of her relatives and immerse herself in the tunes of the radio, singing the songs of her childhood. It was in these moments that her dream of becoming a playback singer for films was born. Wanting to turn her desires and aspirations into reality, Uma fled to Bombay at the age of 23 in search of her new reality. With her bubbly and cheerful personality, her sense of humor and simple speaking style, she became very much liked by Mumbaikars. These qualities proved to be invaluable assets in her career as they symbolise the two most important points of her life in the entertainment industry.

1947's big break for Uma

In the year 1945, driven by her determination and passion for singing, Uma presented herself at Naushad Ali's doorstep and made a bold declaration. Threatening to throw herself into the sea next to his bungalow, she demanded an opportunity to prove her worth. Naushad Ali, to his surprise, allowed her to audition, which changed her life forever. Despite her lack of formal musical training, Uma had a unique sweetness in her voice that mesmerised listeners. This is when she made her singing debut, as she voiced the song 'Afsana likh rahi hoon dil-e-beqarar ka' composed by Naushad himself in the 1947 film Dard.

The success of 'Dard' and her remarkable singing talent brought Uma many song offers. However, her collaboration with director SS Vasan in 'Chandralekha' brought her to the pinnacle of her career as a singer. It is worth noting that Uma never had formal training in music or singing. Yet her seven songs in 'Chandralekha, ' including the popular track 'Saanjh ki Bela, ' remain the pinnacle of her singing career. She achieved all this despite having a limited vocal range and following an outdated singing style that had gone out of fashion even at that time.

A turn from singer to actor

After this era, Uma decided to take a break from the industry to focus on her family and domestic responsibilities. When she returned in the 1950s, another important moment awaited her. Returning to Naushad Ali's doorstep, he recognised her mischievous personality and impeccable comic timing and encouraged her to take up acting. Uma made a pact with Naushad that she would work in a film only if Dilip Kumar shared the screen with her. This film was 'Babul, ' which released in 1950.

How Uma became Tuntun!

Her wish came true, along with a new name that was forever associated with her comic personality. This is when Uma became Tuntun, a name that was coined by Dilip Kumar himself. Adopting this name, Uma acquired the status of the first female comedian in Hindi cinema. Though she played comic roles in more than 200 films, Uma never got the recognition she deserved. During her five-decade-long career, she acted in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and other language films, starring alongside big comedians of her time like Bhagwan Dada and Sundara. She left her indelible mark in films like 'Awaara' (1951), 'Mr. and Mrs. '55' (1955) and 'Pyaasa' (1957) and established herself as a permanent artist in the Bollywood comedy landscape. Uma Devi Khatri's last Hindi film was Kasam Dhandhe Ki (1990). After this, she decided to retire from acting.

Tuntun's last moments

It is important to note that during this time, there was a lack of discussion about obesity in comedy. However, she wholeheartedly embraced the title of Tuntun and brought her unique comedy style and flair to the screen. Her popularity was unmatched and her name became synonymous with plus-size characters in India. It is sad to note that Uma, despite her extensive contributions and acclaim as an enduring comedian, never received any awards for her career. In an interview with Shashi Ranjan, she lamented that she had dedicated her entire life to the industry, but the industry ultimately abandoned her. Towards the end of her life, she lived in a simple house, struggled with poor living conditions and illness, unable to make ends meet or afford proper medical care.

