Sitaare Zameen Par release date announced, Aamir Khan's film to launch ten debutants Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par's release date has been announced. Along with the release date, the makers have shared the first poster poster of the film on Monday.

New Delhi:

The makers of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par have shared the first poster of the film. Along with it, Aamir Khan Productions has finally revealed the release date of their film. Yes! The film that was earlier scheduled to release on the occasion of Christmas will now be released in the month of June. Along with it, the makers have confirmed that the 2007 film's sequel is also launching 10 debutant actors.

Sitaare Zameen Par release date

The sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, will release on June 20. The makers shared the first poster of the film, along with the caption, 'A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres.' It is significant to note that along with Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, the film also features Genelia D'Souza in the lead role.

Sitaare Zameen Par to launch 10 new actors

The poster features the superstar along with 10 debutant actors. Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar will be seen making their acting debut with the superstar of Bollywood.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film is directed by RS Prasanna, who is known for directing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will star Aamir Khan and Genelia as the lead couple. The lyrics of the film are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and just like Taare Zameen Par, this time too the music for this film is composed by Shankar-Easaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma and the film will release on June 20 this year.

Also Read: When Mirzapur's 'Compounder' changed the fate of several OTT and film actors | Birthday Special