Sikandar Budget: Know the production cost of Salman Khan's Eid 2025 release Salman Khan's Sikandar has been released in theatres. With this, the first reactions to the film have also started coming on social media. Here's everything you need to know the movie.

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Sikandar has finally been released in theatres today. A huge crowd of the audience is being seen in theatres to watch the first day first show of the film. Salman, who is known for treating his fans on Eid, is back with a bang after more than two years. The film that has been majorly shot in Mumbai and Rajkot has been directed by AR Murugadoss, the filmmaker known for making superhit films like Ghajini and Holiday. Know the production cost of the film here.

Sikandar budget

Salman Khan's Eid 2025 film was made with a whopping budget of Rs 200 crores. With a star-studded cast and amazing VFX, the film truly justifies its budget and now it just remains to see in what number of days will the film recover its production cost.

Sikandar's social media reaction

Salman Khan's Sikandar is getting a tremendous response from the fans. Along with this, fans are praising Sikandar fiercely in the first review of the film. With the first reactions, it seems like Salman Khan has been able to evoke the right emotions with Sikandar. A user took to his X profile to share his review. He wrote, '#Sikandar is A Must Watch,' Another user's tweet reads, 'Emotional + Action Extravaganza. Direction Is Good. This movie will keep you hooked but in parts. Action is damn stylised and Emotional Scenes will make u cry !'

Sikandar cast

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Salman Khan shares screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the film Sikandar. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles. Sikandar is released on March 30 and marks Salman Khan's Eid comeback.

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar has been breaking records since its advance booking phase. The film has already sold over one lakh tickets, earning a collection of Rs 8.81 crore even before it hits the screens. Most fans are buying tickets for the 2D format, while others are opting for IMAX 2D. Moreover, the first day of Sikandar seems to be houseful in various cities and initial numbers suggest a good opening day record.

